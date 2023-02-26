Met Police renew appeal to find Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Published
A renewed appeal to help find Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has been issued by the Metropolitan Police.Full Article
Published
A renewed appeal to help find Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has been issued by the Metropolitan Police.Full Article
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as police search for..
Police gave the update at a press conference on Tuesday