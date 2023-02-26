Reports claim at least 58 migrants killed in Italy shipwreck
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills dozens of people
At least 59 people died, including 12 children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near..
Rumble
Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; dozens dead, 80 survive
Watch VideoAt least 43 migrants died when their overcrowded wooden boat smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart off southern Italy..
Newsy