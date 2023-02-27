The energy cost for households is due to increase as various government support schemes come to an endFull Article
Energy bills set to rise despite expected reduction in Ofgem’s price cap
What the latest Ofgem energy price cap announcement means for your bills
Things are not as straightforward as they might appear due to government support and other factors
The regulator is expected to drop its cap on the amount energy suppliers are able to charge by around £1,000 to £3,295