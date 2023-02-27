Spectacular northern lights sighted across UK
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The northern lights were so vibrant on Sunday night they were spotted in Kent and Cornwall.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The northern lights were so vibrant on Sunday night they were spotted in Kent and Cornwall.Full Article
BBC Local News: Cornwall -- The northern lights were so vibrant on Sunday night they were spotted in Kent and Cornwall.