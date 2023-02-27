Vernon Kay opens up on replacing Ken Bruce as Radio 2 legend claims he was 'forced out'

Vernon Kay opens up on replacing Ken Bruce as Radio 2 legend claims he was 'forced out'

Daily Record

Published

The 48-year-old TV presenter spoke with Zoe Ball on the BBC station on Friday morning, as Ken Bruce says he's been forced to leave his popular slot early following yet another shake-up which has left listeners rattled.

Full Article