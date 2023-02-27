Former Plymouth Argyle director Sextone dies
Published
BBC Local News: Devon -- Former Bristol City, Gloucestershire, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers executive Colin Sexstone dies aged 74.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Devon -- Former Bristol City, Gloucestershire, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers executive Colin Sexstone dies aged 74.Full Article
Sexstone served as chief executive and later chairman at Bristol City before joining the Pilgrims' board in 2012
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Former Bristol City, Gloucestershire, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers executive Colin Sexstone dies..