Northern Lights Aurora Borealis captured on camera near Devon
Exeter Express and Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chance to see Northern Lights in Scotland again tonight following two days of displays
Daily Record
The Aurora Borealis has lit up UK skies this week, and if you missed it, you could catch it again this evening.
Northern Lights seen glowing over Gloucestershire tonight
Gloucestershire Echo
Advertisement
More coverage
Scots aurora hunters clog up roads at beauty spot for second night of Northern Lights
Daily Record
Locals in areas around the loch say that roads are "packed" with Scots seeking a second glimpse of the Aurora Borealis.
Northern Lights on show tonight as Met Office confirms chance of spotting them
Leek Post and Times