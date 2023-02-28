Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham are thought to be putting their alleged feud behind them as they get to work planning a second wedding ceremony for the pair after what was meant to be their big day last April ended in disaster.Full Article
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham 'planning second wedding' after 'nightmare' ceremony
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz want second wedding after first was plagued by tension
The pair tied the knot in America last April.
Tamworth Herald