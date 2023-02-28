Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison's husband died of shotgun wound to head, inquest hears
Published
George Pattison, aged 39, died on school grounds, the opening of his inquest has been told.Full Article
Published
George Pattison, aged 39, died on school grounds, the opening of his inquest has been told.Full Article
George Pattison is believed to have murdered his wife Emma Pattison and their seven-year-old daughter, Lettie. The inquest into Mr..
The seven-year-old daughter of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison has been described as “kind” and “beautiful”. Ms..
The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead alongside her husband and seven-year-old daughter on the school grounds...