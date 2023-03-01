Viewers slammed Olivia during Tuesday night's Love Island after she backstabbed Jessie Wynter.Full Article
Love Island viewers dub islander 'the devil' after she backstabs co-star
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island viewers fume 'give it a rest' after 'nasty' editing of islander
Tamworth Herald
Viewers have slammed the show for its editing of the daughter of ITV I'm A Celebrity star Carl.
Advertisement
More coverage
Love Island viewers say 'what's going on' after 'complete change' in Tanya
On Sunday night's episode, fans watching at home admitted they were left confused by the islander's shifting voice.
Tamworth Herald