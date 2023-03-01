Every place Constance Marten and Mark Gordon went as the search widens for their missing baby
Published
An urgent search for the baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon is continuing amid police fears the child may have come to harm.Full Article
Published
An urgent search for the baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon is continuing amid police fears the child may have come to harm.Full Article
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police gives an update on the search for Constance Marten and Mark..
A massive police search is taking place in Brighton for the child of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon - who have been..