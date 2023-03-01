On secondary school offer day, we look at the decision process behind how school places are offered and how to appeal if you are unhappy with your allocated school.Full Article
Birmingham secondary school admissions - what to do if you don't get the place you wanted
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gloucestershire secondary school admissions 2023: 'Bulge year' sees 83% of pupils getting their first choice
Parents will be receiving an offer of their child's place on Wednesday, March 1 after a bumper year for births in 2011/12
Gloucestershire Echo