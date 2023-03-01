Prince Harry and Meghan evicted from Windsor home by King
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly evicted by the King from Frogmore Cottage.
It has been reported the Duke of Duchess of Sussex will be evicted so Prince Andrew can move into their UK home.
Charles is claimed to have made the decision to remove the Sussexes with no thaw in their relationship with the royals