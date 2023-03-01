Prince William has made his first visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, to attend their St David's Day parade.Full Article
Prince and Princess of Wales visit Welsh Guards for St David's Day parade
Pictures of Prince and Princess of Wales at Welsh Guard St David's Day parade
Hull Daily Mail
The royal couple met with soldiers and their families and enjoyed a number of performances before posing for an official picture
Live updates as Prince William and Princess Kate make surprise visit to Wales ahead of St David's Day
The couple want to champion mental health initiatives
Wales Online
Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate to visit ahead of St David's Day
Details of two engagements have been announced - in Aberavon and Llanelli
Wales Online