Jeremy Clarkson's stint as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host will come to an end after the upcoming fourth season, ITV bosses have confirmed.Full Article
ITV scrap Jeremy Clarkson's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire gig after Meghan Markle row
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jeremy Clarkson axed from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire as ITV boss explains why
The host will not film any more episodes of the hit quiz show following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle
Tamworth Herald
Jeremy Clarkson axed as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host by ITV
The channel's boss has confirmed the former Top Gear presenter will no longer present the hit quiz show after the next series airs..
Gloucestershire Echo