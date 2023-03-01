Parents of obese Powys teen Kaylea Titford jailed for manslaughter
The parents of Newtown teenager Kaylea Titford who died obese and in squalor have been jailed for a combined 13 years for her manslaughter.Full Article
A mother and father who killed their morbidly obese daughter after leaving her bed-ridden in squalor have been jailed. Kaylea..