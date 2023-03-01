Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested while police conduct a search for their missing child.Full Article
Police seeking Constance Marten's baby find remains in wooded area
Police confirm body is found in Brighton missing baby search
Hull Daily Mail
Police say remains have been found in the search for a missing baby. The baby's mother, Constance Marten, and her partner Mark..
Police fear missing baby 'has come to serious harm'
ODN
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police gives an update on the search for Constance Marten and Mark..