Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested while police conduct a search for their missing child.Full Article
Police seeking Constance Marten's baby find remains in wooded area
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon 'hadn't been seen with baby for weeks'
A baby's remains were found yesterday in a woodland area in Sussex
Police confirm body is found in Brighton missing baby search
Police fear missing baby 'has come to serious harm'
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police gives an update on the search for Constance Marten and Mark..