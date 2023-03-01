Police confirm body is found in Brighton missing baby search
Police fear missing baby 'has come to serious harm'
ODN
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police gives an update on the search for Constance Marten and Mark..
Body found in search for missing baby
Brighton and Hove News
Brighton residents urged to report anything which could help in search for missing baby
Brighton and Hove News
Police update on missing baby parents Constance Marten and Mark Gordon reveal nothing in questioning
Staffordshire Newsletter
A massive police search is taking place in Brighton for the child of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon - who have been..
Police comb Wild Park in search for missing baby
Brighton and Hove News