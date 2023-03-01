Bank of England boss says UK interest rates may rise further
Andrew Bailey warns doing too little on interest rates now could mean doing more later on.Full Article
A senior Bank of England policymaker has said interest rates should be held at 4% amid signs of cooling inflation, rather than..
Interest rates may rise less than previously thought with the governor of the Bank of England signalling there is no urgent need..