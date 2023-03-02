Whipsiderry Beach protesters win the day after cliff work is cancelled
The Cornishman0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Love Island's Lucie Donlan on why she stood with protesters against Whipsiderry beach cliff work
Whipsiderry beach is one of Lucie's favourite surf spots and a beautiful site which she fears could be destroyed
The Cornishman
Whipsiderry beach cliff protesters issue rallying call for biggest ever protest over 'wildlife desecration'
There has been a rallying call for those who oppose the work to the cliff to gather and voice their anger
West Briton