Constance Marten: Baby found in Brighton 'dead for some time'
Police believe the baby found in Brighton woodland near where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested “may have been dead for some time”.Full Article
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford says the baby found in the Constance Marten and Mark Gordon investigation "may have been..
Police believe the baby of Marten and Mark Gordon "may have been dead for some time" and have been unable to confirm its gender,..