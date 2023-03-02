A tweet has been issued by John Swinney announcing that he will be returning to a position in the back benches of the Scottish Government later this month when a new First Minister is appointed.Full Article
John Swinney to relinquish deputy post when Nicola Sturgeon is succeeded
Swinney, who led the SNP from 2000-2004, has served in a variety of Cabinet positions under Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.