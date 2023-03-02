Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with gross negligence manslaughter
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged after a baby's remains were found in woodland.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged after a baby's remains were found in woodland.Full Article
The pair were charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the baby's body was found in a woodland area last night.
Marten and Gordon have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter