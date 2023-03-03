Glasgow Warriors 50-8 Zebre: Johnny Matthews claims hat-trick as hosts enjoy eight-try win
Published
Hooker Johnny Matthews scores a hat-trick of tries as Glasgow Warriors recover from an early blow to thrash bottom side Zebre.Full Article
Published
Hooker Johnny Matthews scores a hat-trick of tries as Glasgow Warriors recover from an early blow to thrash bottom side Zebre.Full Article
Hooker Johnny Matthews scores a hat-trick of tries as Glasgow Warriors recover from an early blow to ease aside bottom side Zebre.