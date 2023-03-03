Scottish teachers call off strikes after pay offer
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Unions suspend further strike action while members are consulted on an improved pay deal.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Unions suspend further strike action while members are consulted on an improved pay deal.Full Article
Today is the last of a three-day teachers’ strike in England and Wales. As with all the strikes we’ve grown accustomed to, this..