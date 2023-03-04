Hancock told aides he wanted to 'frighten the pants off everyone' about COVID, leaked messages say
Published
Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to "frighten the pants off everyone" to ensure compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.Full Article
Published
Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to "frighten the pants off everyone" to ensure compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.Full Article
Matt Hancock said he wanted to “frighten the pants off everyone” to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, according to..
Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to "frighten the pants off everyone" to ensure compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.