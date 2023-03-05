St Mirren vs Celtic
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson insists Charles Dunne will learn from costly red card against Celtic
Daily Record
The Buddies were holding a one-goal advantage before Dunne was sent off late in the first half.
Celtic in ruthless red card response to survive St Mirren first half scare - 3 talking points
Daily Record
It looked like it might be another difficult afternoon in Paisley before Charles Dunne sending off and Jota-inspired turnaround.