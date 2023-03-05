Britain's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson set to launch bid for parole at hearing tomorrow
Britain's most notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will launch a bid for freedom at a public parole hearing tomorrow.Full Article
Britain's most notorious inmate Charles Bronson has said he can "taste freedom" ahead of his public parole hearing next week.