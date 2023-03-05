Unite said it followed 'further assurances' from the government over pay talks but warned strike action could still resumeFull Article
Ambulance strikes in England called off by Unite union
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Unite: Deal ‘tantalisingly close’ for Welsh ambulance staff
ODN
General Secretary of Unite the Union, Sharon Graham, says a deal is “tantalisingly close” for ambulance workers in Wales. Unite..
-
Ambulance strikes: Unite union suspends action in England
BBC Local News
-
Two unions suspend ambulance strikes in England as talks reopen
BBC Local News