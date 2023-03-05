The Wanted's Siva paid tribute to fellow bandmate Tom on Sunday night's Dancing on Ice Semi-Final.Full Article
Dancing on Ice: Siva tribute to Tom Parker leaves viewers in tears
Exeter Express and Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV Dancing on Ice fans in tears after poignant ending to Siva's tribute to Tom Parker
Tom's wife Kelsey, 32, was in the audience with their young children Aurelia and Bodhi
Tamworth Herald
Dancing on Ice: Siva Kaneswaran planning final tribute to 'guiding light' Tom Parker
The member of The Wanted has spoken about his late bandmate Tom, who passed away last year
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette