The Tory MP for Dumfries, who has served as Scottish Secretary since 2019, could soon swap the House of Commons for the Lords.Full Article
Alister Jack 'heading to House of Lords' thanks to Boris Johnson honours list
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Humza Yousaf calls for Alister Jack to quit Commons seat if Tory minister is made a Lord
Jack, who has served as Scottish Secretary since 2019, is set to be made a member of the House of Lords thanks to Boris Johnson.
Daily Record