The Met Office said snow and ice could lead to difficult travel conditions in some places.Full Article
Snow and ice warning for Derbyshire issued by Met Office as Arctic blast arrives
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Yellow snow warnings UK: All the Met Office weather alerts in place amid Arctic blast
Weather warnings for snow and ice and in place every day this week
Frome Standard
Met Office snow, ice and frost forecast as Arctic blast sweeping Britain prompts health alert
Winds from the north will see the mercury drop across the whole country
Frome Standard