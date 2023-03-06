Mrs Justice May paid tribute to the victims of former Met Police cop Couzens as she sentenced him to 19 months for three incidents of indecent exposure in the months before he murdered Sarah Everard.Full Article
Wayne Couzens jailed for 19 months over flashing before Sarah Everard murder
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Police 'truly sorry' for not arresting Couzens before Everard murder
ODN
The Met's deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy, who leads the force's Directorate of Professional Standards, says he is..
Wayne Couzens to be sentenced for exposing himself three times in Kent before murdering Sarah Everard
The incidents took place in woodland and a fast food restaurant in the months before he killed Ms Everard
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Wayne Couzens sentenced for 19 months for indecent exposure
Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months for three offences of indecent exposure before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah..
Sky News