Snow and ice to hit South East as weather warnings issued
Published
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Three yellow weather warnings are in place for some parts of Kent, Sussex and Surrey this week.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Surrey -- Three yellow weather warnings are in place for some parts of Kent, Sussex and Surrey this week.Full Article
The Met Office issues amber and yellow weather warnings across much of the UK as heavy snow and ice cause travel disruption. A..
It comes on top of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for Wales and much of the UK