Colchester Royal Visit: Live updates as King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Colchester today
Published
Colchester's celebration of receiving city status continues today with the visit of the King and Queen Consort.Full Article
Published
Colchester's celebration of receiving city status continues today with the visit of the King and Queen Consort.Full Article
King Charles III and the Queen Consort will visit Colchester to celebrate the first anniversary of modern city status
King Charles III and the Queen Consort will visit Colchester to celebrate the first anniversary of modern city status