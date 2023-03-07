Most of the snow the Met Office has forecast for Cornwall will fall in the early hours of tomorrow.Full Article
Cornwall snow forecast hour by hour during Met Office weather warning
Cornish Guardian0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kent weather: What the Met Office's level three Cold Weather Alert means and forecast on when it will get warmer
Dover Express
A weather alert has been implemented after heavy snow hit the county, but when will the cold weather come to an end?
Advertisement
More coverage
Leicestershire hour by hour snow forecast update as -6C predicted and yellow warning in place
Leicester Mercury
Met Office and BBC issue new predictions for Thursday, Friday and the weekend as heavy snow hits county
Met Office's weather map predicts heavy rain and hail for Devon and Cornwall
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette