Eddie Izzard announces Suzy as ‘another name’ to be called by
Eddie Izzard, who grew up in Sussex, has announced a new name she wants to “add” on to what she is currently called.Full Article
Eddie Izzard, who has used she/her pronouns since 2020, has added the name Suzy to her moniker, admitting she has wanted the name..
She says she will keep both names so people can choose which one to use