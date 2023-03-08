The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter "Princess Lilibet Diana" was christened on Friday by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan's spokesperson has said.Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm daughter Lilibet is now princess after title row
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan and Harry’s Daughter Lilibet Has a Christening
Upworthy
Thirteen months after Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was born in June 2021, she..
-
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet: Royal titles for children of Harry, Meghan are confirmed
CBC.ca
-
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet: Royal titles for children of Harry, Meaghan are confirmed
CBC.ca
-
Harry And Meghan’s Daughter Lilibet Christened In L.A.: Charles And William Are No-Shows
Upworthy
-
Is Lilibet a princess? Questions raised over Harry and Meghan's christening
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Royals 'snub' Princess Lilibet's christening
BANG Showbiz
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their daughter Princess Lilibet christened in an intimate ceremony at their home, but the royal..