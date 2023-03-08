Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes 'didn't listen' to his concerns about 2023 car
Published
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' car for the 2023 season is "not where it needs to be" but the team can still "get it right" to be competitive.Full Article
Published
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' car for the 2023 season is "not where it needs to be" but the team can still "get it right" to be competitive.Full Article
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has publicly criticised his Mercedes team, claiming they ignored him when developing their..
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes are "on the wrong track" with their new Formula 1 car at the start of the 2023 season.