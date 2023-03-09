Kellyanne McNaughton, 32, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court charged with murder and two charges of assault to injury following a disturbance in Craighall Street, Raploch, on Tuesday, March 7.Full Article
Woman appears in court charged with murder of care worker after disturbance in Stirling
