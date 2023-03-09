Naga was replaced on Thursday by Nina Warhurst, who stepped in to present the penultimate episode of the week.Full Article
BBC Breakfast viewers concerned over Naga Munchetty absence as they 'hope she's OK'
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty returns after three-week break but doesn't address absence
Naga was back on BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt on Friday.
Tamworth Herald
BBC Breakfast replaces Naga Munchetty as viewers call for permanent change
Fans are calling for Charlie Stayt to get a new co-host.
Tamworth Herald