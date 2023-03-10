The 91-year-old actor is due to release a documentary about his life and career called You Can Call Me Bill in a bid to 'reach out to his grandchildren' after he dies.Full Article
Star Trek legend William Shatner, 91, says he 'doesn't have long left' to live
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
William Shatner does not regret snubbing Leonard Nimoy's funeral
William Shatner is unrepentant about his decision not to attend the funeral of his Star Trek co-star Leonard Nimoy - insisting he..
BANG Showbiz
William Shatner admits he 'doesn't have long left to live'
The Star Trek icon has spoken out as he releases a documentary on his life, You Can Call Me Bill.
Tamworth Herald