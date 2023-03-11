Hearts vs Celtic
Highlights: Hearts 0-3 Celtic
BBC Sport
Goals from Aaron Mooy, Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers earn Celtic a comfortable Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over..
John Hartson adamant Celtic Cup stroll against Hearts throws up questions over quality of Premiership
Daily Record
The Welshman can't see anyone challenging the Jambos, who themselves were very much second best in Scottish Cup clash.