Lineker was taken off air for a tweet which compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.Full Article
BBC director-general apologises but says he won't resign over Gary Lineker row
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Match of the Day cut to 20 minutes amid Gary Lineker row
Leicester Mercury
The BBC's flagship football highlights show has been plunged into chaos after former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker was told..
Match of the Day cut to just 20 minutes amid Gary Lineker row
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Carol Vorderman shares support for Gary Lineker amid BBC row
Bristol Post
The star has taken to Twitter to share a clip which she has urged people to watch
-
BBC apologises for disarray to sport coverage due to Lineker walkouts
Upworthy
-
Jeremy Clarkson has his say on Gary Lineker BBC row after Piers Morgan comment
Daily Record
-
BBC sports presenters refuse to work after host suspended for criticizing British migrant policy
CBC.ca
-
Gary Lineker row: What time is Match of the Day tonight?
Wales Online