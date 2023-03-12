HSBC Holdings has emerged as a potential ‘white knight’ bidder for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) UK as the government and regulators seek to avert the lender’s insolvency.Full Article
HSBC emerges as last-ditch white knight for Silicon Valley Bank UK
