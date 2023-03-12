Brendan Fraser and best supporting actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis were among the first to arrive on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.Full Article
Oscars LIVE: No red carpet as stars begin to arrive for the 95th Academy Award
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry's Oscars PDA Will Take Your Breath Away
E! Online
And the Academy Award for cutest couple goes to... Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry lit up the 2023 Oscars red carpet together on..
-
'Women Talking' Stars Rooney Mara & Jessie Buckley Support The Film at Oscars 2023
Just Jared
-
‘Most Awkward Thing I’ve Seen Since The Slap’: Hugh Grant Reluctantly Stars in Painfully Viral Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Upworthy
-
Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae Bring Their Fashion A-Game to Oscars 2023
Just Jared
-
Jennifer Connelly Brings Son Stellan Bettany To 2023 Oscars
Just Jared
Advertisement
More coverage
Hugh Grant Criticized for Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Upworthy
And the award for the awkwardest red carpet moment at the 95th Academy Awards goes to — Hugh Grant. The British actor was..
-
All the winners from the 2023 Oscars
Mashable
-
2023 Oscars: Every Look From the Red Carpet
NYTimes.com
-
Danai Gurira Meets Up With Marvel Co-Stars Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors at Oscars 2023
Just Jared
-
Andie MacDowell & Daughter Rainey Qualley Stun In Coordinating Looks For 2023 Oscars
Just Jared