Pair present together on Oscars stage 30 years after Four Weddings And A Funeral, but Grant draws fan fury for being 'difficult' with model Ashley GrahamFull Article
Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant reunites with Andie MacDowell after ‘awkward’ arrivals interview
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell unite on Oscars stage after ‘awkward’ arrivals interview
Pair present together on Oscars stage 30 years after Four Weddings And A Funeral, but Grant draws fan fury for being 'difficult'..
Hull Daily Mail
Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham Share Oscars 2023’s Most Awkward Moment
It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, but few approached Oscars 2023 with the nonchalance of Hugh Grant. The actor was on hand to..
Upworthy