The 1963 British Museum Act stops the institution from giving away items in its collection. Rishi Sunak has said he has no intention of changing the law to allow the sculptures to be returned.Full Article
There's no plan to change law stopping Elgin Marbles from returning to Greece, says PM
Sunak says there’s ‘no chance’ of law change over Elgin Marbles as ex chancellor Osborne explores options
Rishi Sunak has said there are “no plans” to change a law which blocks the Elgin Marbles from being given to Greece. The Prime..
