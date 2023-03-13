Gary Lineker to return to Match of the Day as BBC announces social media review
Published
Director general Tim Davie says the BBC will carry out an independent review into its social media rules.Full Article
Published
Director general Tim Davie says the BBC will carry out an independent review into its social media rules.Full Article
Gary Lineker will return to the BBC to present sport as the broadcaster announces an independent review of its social media..
Gary Lineker is heading back to the studio to front Match of the Day following a row over his views posted on social media